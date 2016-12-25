MADISON, N.C. (AP) — An argument that escalated into gunfire at a North Carolina gathering for hundreds of people is being blamed for violence that required emergency care for seven people.
The sheriff’s office in Rockingham County didn’t respond to messages from The Associated Press on Sunday about whether a manhunt is still under way for two suspected gunmen.
Multiple media organizations reported the mass shooting broke out early Saturday at a Moose Lodge in Madison, about 25 miles north of Greensboro. Deputies say a fight broke out during a private party with 250 to 300 people.
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page says two men left the lodge, then returned wearing ski masks and started shooting into the crowd with two handguns.
Reports say none of the victims appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries.
