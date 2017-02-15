NAIROBI,Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has released seven doctors who are officials in the medics’ union and who were jailed earlier this week for not calling off a strike by doctors working in public institutions.
The decision to free the seven was made Wednesday by three judges of the appellate court.
About 1,000 doctors outside the court celebrated the officials’ release and held a peaceful march to Parliament and Nairobi’s Freedom Park. More than 5,000 doctors from public hospitals are on strike over pay and to protest Kenya’s dilapidated health care system.
Health minister Dr. Cleopa Mailu told the Senate committee for health that he had agreed to the release of the officials. The union had said that no negotiations would be held until the seven were freed.
