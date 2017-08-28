NEW DELHI (AP) — The engine and seven coaches of a passenger train have derailed in western India, the third rail accident in the country over the last 10 days.

Railway spokesman A. K. Jain said there were no casualties or injuries immediately reported.

The cause of the derailment was not known, but rescue efforts were on to pull out passengers trapped in the coaches that had fallen on their side.

Last week, 22 people died when five coaches of an express train fell off the track in northern India. Days later, another 81 people were injured when coaches of another train went off the track.

Accidents are common on India’s massive but aging railway network. Safety standards on the state-run system, which operates 9,000 passenger trains and carries some 23 million passengers every day, have been an ongoing concern.