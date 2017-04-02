NILES, Mich. (AP) — Six patients, including at least five children, remain hospitalized in good condition after a carbon monoxide leak in a southern Michigan hotel pool area that killed a 13-year-old boy.
South Bend memorial Hospital spokeswoman Heidi Prescott said Sunday that five children who initially were reported in fair or serious condition following the incident Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Niles are in good condition. She says a police officer and three other children have been released.
WNDU-TV reports another patient is in good condition at Lakeland Hospital in Niles.
Niles Police Chief Jim Millin said 13-year-old Bryan Douglas Watts, of Niles, was pronounced dead at Lakeland.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
Millin says the children are ages 12-14.
Niles Fire Department Mechanical Inspector Capt. Don Wise says a pool heater had improper ventilation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.