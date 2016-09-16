COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Police say six more members of the now-suspended Sigma Nu chapter at Texas A&M University face drug-related charges in the overdose death of a fellow student.
College Station police Lt. Steve Brock on Friday announced warrants for the additional fraternity members who attended the Aug. 20 party at the group’s house. Four students initially were arrested on drug-related charges after the death of 19-year-old Anton Gridnev of Frisco.
Brock says police now believe at least 10 students were involved.
Police say the six men being sought Friday lived at the Sigma Nu house. The warrants range from possession of marijuana to the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Brock declined to release the names of the six suspects, pending their arrests. He says the investigation into Gridnev’s death continues.
