LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say six more couples have been charged with theft as part of an investigation that has uncovered more than $2 million in public welfare benefits going to New Jersey families that made too much to receive them.

Prosecutors in Ocean County announced the charges on Thursday and say the six couples received nearly $400,000 combined in Medicaid, food, heating and other benefits.

The charges by summons come after seven other married couples in the town of Lakewood were charged with similar crimes last month.

Those arrested include a rabbi and the former leader of a Jewish religious school.

The town has seen huge population growth with an influx of ultra-Orthodox families. Anti-Semitic vandals cited the report in fliers posted on cars around town last week and a Holocaust memorial was defaced.