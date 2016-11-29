BEIJING (AP) — Six more people have been detained by Chinese authorities investigating the deaths of 74 workers building a cooling tower at a power plant.

Nine people are already under detention, including the chairman of the engineering firm building the tower in Jiangxi province and the project’s engineering director.

State media reported the six people were detained Tuesday, but did not identify them or their positions. Two of the six were reportedly accused of “selling shoddy products,” but reports did not detail what those products were.

Laborers were building a circular cooling tower when the interior scaffolding collapsed, causing a large amount of steel, concrete and wooden planks to cave in.

No formal charges have been announced against the 15 people detained.