TRION, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a mobile home in northwest Georgia has killed six people, including four children.
State fire marshal’s office spokesman Glenn Allen tells The Associated Press the fire happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Trion.
Allen says the two adults killed in the fire were a man and woman who were married to each other. He didn’t know if the four children were the couple’s children.
The exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but Allen says the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious. He says state investigators planned to be on the scene Monday.
