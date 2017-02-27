ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jailer says six inmates have been treated at a hospital after apparently taking some kind of contraband.
Hardin County Jailer Danny Allen told news outlets that some of the inmates were initially found unresponsive on Sunday night, but he said all were responsive and combative by the time they were taken to a hospital.
He said officials are awaiting test results from the hospital to see what the inmates ingested.
Allen said all of the inmates had been returned to the jail by 1 a.m. Monday, and they could face additional charges.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Concert review: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani duet thrills fans in Tacoma
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Remember the Mariners’ 'Big Three'? Only one remains
- Personal responsibility and the rape debate | Froma Harrop / Syndicated columnist
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.