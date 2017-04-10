CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Six housekeepers are suing a North Carolina hotel, saying their supervisor put them through a decade of sexual assaults and threatened to have them deported if they complained.

Documents filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in Charlotte say the six workers are suing the Hilton Charlotte University Place, the corporate owners and Jose Rivas, the supervisor for the six women.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2004 through October 2014, the latest occurring when one of the women claimed she was attacked by Rivas and fled to the hotel lobby and told a police officer. Rivas pleaded guilty to assault on a female the following April and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

Rivas’ attorney has said the allegations are false, but he wasn’t immediately available for additional comment Monday.