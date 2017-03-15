SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say six prison guards and one inmate were injured in a riot at California Correctional Center in Susanville.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says an inmate attacked an officer Wednesday in the dining hall and about 30 other prisoners rushed to the scene and began punching and kicking the officers and hurled food trays or broke them over the heads of staff.
Officers used physical force, pepper spray and non-lethal projectiles to quell the riot in minutes.
Four correctional officers were treated for minor cuts and bruises and a correctional counselor was treated for a broken thumb. An inmate is being treated for a broken orbital socket.
The Susanville prison is located about 200 miles northeast of Sacramento and houses about 2,700 inmates and another 1,600 at conservation camps.
