NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say six of seven people facing international sex trafficking charges have been arrested in the United States and Mexico.
The arrests were announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh).
Authorities say the sex trafficking ring operated largely as a family business from 2000 until this year, exploiting adults and children in Mexico and the U.S.
They say the organization manipulated the victims through threats, false promises, and physical and sexual violence.
Bharara called the trafficking ring “brutal and predatory.”
Six of the seven people indicted were arrested last week. Two of them were arrested in the United States, and four were taken into custody by authorities in Mexico.
