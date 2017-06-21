WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (AP) — Six staff members and one inmate have been injured during a “major disturbance” at a Florida prison.
The Florida Department of Corrections said in a news release that the Wednesday morning disturbance involved several inmates in multiple dorms at Gulf Correctional Institution Annex.
The release says the prison is on lockdown, but the situation is under control and none of the injuries is considered life-threatening.
Inmates who were involved are being placed in confinement pending a disciplinary review.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
Gulf Correctional Institution Annex is a men’s prison in the Florida Panhandle city of Wewahitchka, outside Panama City. It has a maximum capacity of about 1,400 inmates.