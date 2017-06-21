WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (AP) — Six staff members and one inmate have been injured during a “major disturbance” at a Florida prison.
Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady says the disturbance began about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Gulf Correctional Institution Annex and was resolved within 30 minutes.
A news release says the prison remained on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, but the situation was under control, and none of the injuries was considered life-threatening.
The release says inmates in multiple dorms were involved, but officials didn’t immediately say how many. The inmates were being placed in confinement pending a disciplinary review.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
Gulf Correctional Institution Annex is a men’s prison in the Florida Panhandle city of Wewahitchka, outside Panama City. It has a maximum capacity of about 1,400 inmates.