LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six men are set to begin trial in federal court in Las Vegas on charges from a tense armed standoff with federal agents near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy’s ranch nearly three years ago.
Jury selection begins Monday for proceedings that set up as an undercard to a main event. Bundy and sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy are due to stand trial with two other men as a second group, after the first trial is over.
U.S. prosecutors have characterized the six defendants from Idaho, Arizona and Oklahoma as the “least culpable” among 17 defendants facing trial in the case.
They’re accused of conspiring with Bundy family members and wielding weapons to stop federal agents from a court-authorized round-up of cows on public land near the Bundy ranch in April 2014.
Most Read Stories
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- APNewsBreak: Deal allows Yellowstone bison slaughter
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.