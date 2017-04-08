JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Six people have been arrested in Florida after a protest against U.S. military action in Syria turned violent.
Authorities say the peaceful protest at a Jacksonville park escalated into a confrontation between demonstrators and their opponents Friday night.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials estimated between 100 and 200 people were in the crowd. Officers said they were punched and kicked as they tried to break up the melee. No one was seriously hurt.
Six people were arrested, including the protest organizer. The Florida Times-Union (https://tinyurl.com/kqpysya ) reports charges include battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting police with violence. One person was charged with marijuana possession.
One person among the six arrested was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
