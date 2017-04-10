HOUSTON (AP) — A fifth person has died of wounds from a multiple homicide and suicide at different locations in the Houston area last week.

Police say Laverne Holmes was among those wounded Friday when her 29-year-old daughter, Dekitta Holmes, went on a shooting rampage, killing her sister, stepfather and another man before taking her own life.

Officers found the bodies of the stepfather and Dekitta Holmes at a Houston home. Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said Laverne Holmes also was found critically wounded and was taken to a Houston hospital. She died Monday.

After responding to the shootings in Houston, police asked Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies to check on a home in Fresno, about 16 miles southwest of Houston. Silva said deputies found the body of the shooter’s sister.