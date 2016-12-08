PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — About 50 vehicles including a Greyhound bus have been involved in chain reaction crashes and pileups in snowy conditions on Ohio roadways.
The Lake County sheriff’s office says at least 19 people were injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Painesville.
Bus passenger Greg Carmichael tells Fox 8 News he was heading home to Buffalo, New York. He says about an hour into the ride the weather conditions worsened and a truck hit the bus from behind on Interstate 90, causing a domino effect crash.
He says several people on the bus were seriously injured.
Most Read Stories
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Light snowfall expected in Seattle tonight; Snohomish County could see more
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- ‘A fairly messy situation’: 2-4 inches of snow could fall Thursday in Seattle area
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
Roads in the area were closed while police investigated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.