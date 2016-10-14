NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Five men have pleaded guilty in connection with a wild shootout that wounded 17 people at a New Orleans playground late last year. One accepted an 11-year sentence, two accepted 10-year sentences, and two got lesser terms.
NOLA.com ‘ The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2e7HD8t ) reports that an additional three other defendants rejected plea offers Friday. The prosecutor said the offers were open only for one day.
Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman scheduled trial Jan. 17 for the three who rejected the offers and for two men who were not offered plea bargains.
The gunfight during a block party Nov. 22 sent hundreds of people scrambling from Bunny Friend Playground in the city’s Upper 9th Ward.
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com
