NEW DELHI (AP) — Five suspected militants were killed Thursday during a police raid on a house amid a crackdown on radical groups in Bangladesh’s northwestern region.

A firefighter was stabbed to death by suspected militants outside the house that was raided in a village in Rajshahi district, said police official Hifjul Alam Munshi.

He said police opened fire after the suspects started shooting from inside the house that was cordoned off overnight. One of the suspects had a vest on his body and possibly all five died in a suicide explosion inside the tin-shed home, he said.

Two children and their mother were rescued from the house and several other security officials were also hurt in the raid that ended Thursday, he said.

The firefighter died of excessive bleeding after at least two suspected militants stabbed him while he was spraying water to defuse any explosives that were kept inside the house, Munshi said.

The dead included a 50-year-old man whose son-in-law was arrested earlier for his alleged involvement with the militant group Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, or JMB. The group is banned in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation, and officials say it is responsible for many gruesome attacks in recent years.

Bangladesh has been battling militants who in recent years have stepped up attacks on atheist bloggers, writers and publishers, foreigners and members of minority groups.

In July last year, 20 hostages including 17 foreigners were killed by five suspected JMB militants in a restaurant in a diplomatic zone in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility but the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has rejected that the IS has any presence in the country.

Since then, about 60 suspected militants including commanders have been killed in police raids.