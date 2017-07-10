RED SHIRT, S.D. (AP) — The FBI says four children and one adult have died in a traffic crash on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota.

Rapid City Fire Captain Andy Lipp says four others were hurt in the crash, which happened Saturday night near Red Shirt, a small community on the northwestern edge of the reservation. The fire department sent ambulances to the scene.

The Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2t52YWz ) reports the FBI is investigating the crash along with Oglala Sioux tribal police. FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Perry says more information about the crash could be released Monday.