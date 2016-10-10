LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire at a high-rise home for the elderly in Los Angeles left five people with burns and smoke-inhalation injuries.

City fire spokesman Erik Scott says three of the injured are in critical condition and two are in serious condition after the Monday night blaze at the 15-story building.

Scott says flames were showing only from the fourth floor, but it’s not yet clear how much of the building burned or what caused the fire.

The fire started at about 8:45 p.m. and was knocked down about 40 minutes later.

The building is a residential assisted-living facility for seniors. Some inside the buildings were told to evacuate, others stayed in their rooms.

The Fire Department couldn’t yet say the ages of the victims, or whether they were staffers or residents.