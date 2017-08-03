DOVER, Del. (AP) — Five gigantic military cargo planes that had been grounded because of landing gear problems can return to the air as officials ordered fixes fleet-wide.
The Air Force’s Air Mobility Command said in a statement that five C-5M Super Galaxy airlifters that operate out of Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base were returned to flying operations Wednesday after nose landing gear repairs. They were grounded last month after two recent malfunctions.
Delaware State News reported that nose landing gear didn’t fully descend during landings in May and July, but the planes were successfully piloted to the ground both times.
Gen. Carlton Everhart II ordered the replacement of a part that extends and retracts nose landing gear on the fleet’s 56 C-5s.
The C-5s are among the largest military aircraft in the world.