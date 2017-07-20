MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota fire marshal has ordered the evacuation of a large Minot apartment building that has suffered five electrical fires in three days.
The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2tiZalz ) reports that residents of the 152 units in the North Highlands Apartments haven’t been able to sleep in their homes since July 12.
City Fire Marshal Brian Andersen says the first fire happened when water entered the building through a leak in the foundation and compromised the electrical system in the elevator equipment room. That was followed by four fires in electric clothes dryers.
Anderson says workers are addressing that issue and that no one is to blame.
All repairs must be up to code and approved by the fire marshal and city inspector before residents can return to their homes.