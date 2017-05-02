PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says that five men have been detained and weapons seized in anti-terrorist operations across France, five days ahead of a tense presidential runoff.
The suspects are between 18 and 24 years old. The prosecutor’s office says they were picked up in operations on Tuesday in three sites: near the Normandy city of Rouen, in Villeneuve d’Ascq near Lille in northern France, and in Roanne in central France.
The Paris prosecutor oversees anti-terrorism investigations.
It is not clear whether the arrests had any link to the presidential campaign. The runoff is on Sunday.
An attack claimed by the Islamic State group killed a police officer in Paris two weeks ago. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.
