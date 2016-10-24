MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — State police say five people have died in a wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway.
Officials say the preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling south on the northbound side of Interstate 495 in Middleborough struck a vehicle heading in the correct direction early Monday morning.
The driver and lone occupant of the wrong-way vehicle died, as did four people in the other vehicle. The crash occurred at 12:11 a.m.
State police did not immediately release any information about the victims.
The northbound side of the highway was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.
