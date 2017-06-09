MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A motorboat capsized Friday south of the Philippine capital, killing five people, the coast guard said. It said all 44 others were rescued.

The coast guard said the motorboat Alad Express 2 was traveling from Sibuyan Island to nearby Rombon Island when it was hit by a whirlwind, causing it to capsize.

An initial coast guard report said 50 people were on board the boat, but an update said one of the people on the manifest had failed to join the trip. Eleven people were earlier listed as missing, but the latest report said all have been accounted for.