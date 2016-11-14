LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say fire crews are still dousing hotspots five days after a blaze destroyed a large section of a former steel mill site outside Buffalo.

Capt. Gary Strzelczyk (STREHL’-zihk) of the Lackawanna Fire Department says firefighters continue to extinguish debris that’s still smoldering Monday at the former Bethlehem Steel site.

The structure went up in flames when a fire broke out inside a business Wednesday morning. The blaze spread quickly through a business where boats and vehicles were stored. It took firefighters hours to get it under control.

The cause remains under investigation.

People living near the site were forced to evacuate. Strzelczyk says some have returned but others are staying away because of possible health risks due to soot from the fire.

Demolition work began Saturday and is continuing.