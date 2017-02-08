ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Five circus performers have been seriously injured while practicing a high-wire act in Florida.

The accident involved famed high-wire walker Nik Wallenda and several members of his family. Authorities say Wallenda was not injured.

Sarasota Fire-Rescue Spokesman Drew Winchester said the group fell 30 or more feet, and four of the injured suffered trauma.

The group was practicing a high-wire pyramid act Wednesday in a tent for Circus Sarasota, which was set to open on Friday.

Local media reports said Nik Wallenda was the anchor for the pyramid when the accident happened.

Officials said he managed to catch himself and was not among the injured.

Authorities are investigating and said Wallenda may make a statement later Wednesday.