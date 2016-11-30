LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is now the fourth person facing murder charges in the slayings of two teenagers who were tied up and stabbed weeks after investigators believe they witnessed a separate killing in Louisville.

News outlets report Tieren Coleman, of Louisville, was arrested Wednesday. He had been indicted last week in the May 22 stabbing deaths of 16-year-old Maurice “Reece” Gordon and his 14-year-old brother Larry Ordway.

Authorities believe Coleman, 26-year-old Brice Rhodes, 18-year-old Jacorey Taylor and a 15-year-old boy killed the brothers because they thought the boys would tell police about the May 4 shooting death of 41-year-old Christopher Jones, which the teens witnessed. The brothers’ bodies were dumped behind an abandoned Louisville home.

Rhodes, Taylor and the 15-year-old have also been accused in Jones’ slaying.