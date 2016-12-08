HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who spent 48 years as a fugitive from a Georgia prison before being found this year in a small Connecticut town has died at the age of 71.
An attorney for Robert Stackowitz tells the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2h9IWIu ) his client was taken to a hospital over the weekend and died Monday as the result of numerous health complications.
Stackowitz escaped from a prison work camp in Carrolton, Georgia, in 1968 while serving a 17-year sentence for robbery. He was arrested at his Connecticut home in Sherman in May.
A Connecticut judge in October dropped a fugitive-from-justice charge against Stackowitz.
Georgia officials had withdrawn their extradition request and accepted a parole supervision plan after learning that Stackowitz has serious health problems, including heart failure and bladder cancer.
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
