NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 48 people have been killed as large swathes of western India are lashed by heavy monsoon rains and flooding over the last week.
In Rajasthan, home to a number of popular tourist destinations, the streets of at least four districts have been turned into virtual rivers trapping tens of thousands of people on the upper stories of residential buildings. Rescue workers are scrambling to rescue thousands of others whose homes have been flooded or destroyed.
By Wednesday, the death toll in the state stood at 19.
In the neighboring state of Gujarat, at least 29 people have died amid torrential rains.
This week’s deaths have taken the toll to 83 since the start of the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.