LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The International Committee for the Red Cross says around 46 “severely injured” people remain in a refugee camp that Nigeria’s military says it mistakenly bombed.
Human Rights Watch is calling on Nigeria’s government to compensate the victims of Tuesday’s bombing. A government official told The Associated Press that more than 100 refugees and aid workers were killed.
Nigeria’s military said it had been trying to target Boko Haram extremists.
Human Rights Watch researcher Mausi Segun says even if the camp was not bombed intentionally, which would be a war crime, “the camp was bombed indiscriminately, violating international humanitarian law.” Segun says calling the bombing accidental doesn’t mean victims should be denied compensation.
Nigeria’s presidency says a delegation is on the way to Rann, the northeastern community where the bombing occurred.
