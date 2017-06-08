HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Police in Zimbabwe say a bus traveling to Zambia has crashed, killing 45 people.
Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said Thursday that the bus crashed on Wednesday night about 156 kilometers (96 miles) north of the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.
Charamba says the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve, though a formal investigation of the crash is underway.
Charamba says 43 people died at the scene and another two died of their injuries on Thursday.
Many Zimbabweans travel to Zambia by bus daily to trade in foodstuffs and clothes.
