NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a $43 million jury verdict against a Long Island county after DNA evidence exonerated three men who had been convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a teenager in 1984.
John Restivo, Dennis Halstead and John Kogut were convicted of killing 16-year-old Theresa Fusco, of Lynbrook. The trio served nearly 18 years behind bars before being freed in 2003.
The men sued, accusing a Nassau County detective of planting and withholding evidence. Kogut, who initially confessed, was excluded from the civil trial.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2jFWgVN ) a Manhattan court on Thursday upheld a 2014 ruling that found the civil rights of Restivo and Halstead were violated.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos sold out for UW speech; WSU event canceled due to weather
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
The ruling says the duo suffered “grave harm” from their wrongful imprisonment.
County Attorney Carnell Foskey says they’re reviewing their options.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.