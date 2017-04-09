ISLA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 42 people were arrested and 14 others were injured during an annual spring break street party in Southern California.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officials say Sunday that the unsanctioned event known as Deltopia also resulted injuries to several law enforcement officers.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover says between 6,000 and 8,000 people attended the event in Isla Vista on Saturday. It’s been held annually since 2014.
Hoover says a sheriff’s deputy was left with a broken hand and other injuries after struggling to arrest a 19-year-old man with an open container of alcohol.
Officials say a 22-year-old woman attending a Deltopia party was hospitalized after falling off a balcony.
Hoover says deputies broke up about a dozen parties where they found underage drinking and people throwing things from balconies.
