BOSTON (AP) — Police have located a $40,000 violin that had been accidentally left by its owner at a Boston train station.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police say the violin was recovered Tuesday night. The 1855 George Gemunder instrument along with a $6,000 bow is expected to be returned to owner Amy Sims on Wednesday. The items appear to be undamaged.

Sims, a freelance musician who lives in Watertown, left the violin at South Station on Saturday when she was in a hurry to get home.

She tells the Boston Herald that the violin is “like my child” and called word of its recovery “the best news of my life.”

Transit police say a woman seen in surveillance video with the violin is no longer a person of interest and assisted in the investigation.