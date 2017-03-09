The increase, which includes a team of Army Rangers and a Marine artillery unit that have already arrived in Syria, represents a near-doubling of the number of U.S. troops there.

WASHINGTON — The United States is sending an additional 400 troops to Syria to help prepare for the looming fight for Raqqa, the capital of the Islamic State group’s self-proclaimed caliphate, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The U.S. military has declined to say how many troops it has deployed in Syria. The formal troop cap is 503, but commanders have the authority to temporarily exceed that limit.

The Rangers’ presence became apparent last weekend when they were seen driving around the northern Syrian town of Manbij in Stryker vehicles and armored Humvees. The Washington Post earlier reported the deployment of the Marine artillery battery.

“We are preparing logistical and fire support to enable a successful assault on Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of ISIS,” said Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the U.S.-led command that is fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

The military strategy emerging in Syria parallels the approach the U.S. has taken in Mosul, Iraq, and largely reflects the assumptions that guided the planning during the Obama administration.

In Mosul, the Americans and their allies have provided the air power, rocket fire, artillery and advisers, enabling Iraqi forces to move forward in their push to take the city’s western half.

Similarly, in the case of Raqqa, the idea is that Syrian forces will do most of the ground fighting but that Americans will assist them with advisers and firepower.

The United States is already carrying out airstrikes in Syria and has deployed HIMARS surface-to-surface rockets in the northern part of the country. Before he left office, President Barack Obama approved the use of a small number of Apache attack helicopters, and they are expected to be part of the Raqqa operation, as well.

Now, Marine artillery is being added, along with logistical support and training and protection in dealing with improvised explosive devises.

One big hole in the strategy concerns which fighters will actually seize Raqqa. U.S. commanders favor a mixed force of Syrian Arabs and the Kurdish YPG militia. But Turkey objects to arming the Kurds, a group it has denounced as terrorists.

The U.S. military hopes it can mollify the Turks by making sure that the majority of the force that takes the city is Arab, and making clear that only local fighters will occupy the city after the Islamic State group is driven out.