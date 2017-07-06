COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who became stranded in flash flooding at Cummins Falls State Park.

Jackson County officials tell local news outlets that emergency crews arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. Wednesday after a flash flood rushed through. Jackson County EMS Director Keith Bean says the water rose about 3 feet (1 meter) in a matter of minutes.

Bean says 27 people were trapped on the side of the gorge, three on an island in the middle of the creek, and about 10 people were trapped downstream from the falls. Everyone was rescued from the flash flooding except for a 73-year-old woman, who remains missing.

The search for the woman was called off after nightfall, but was expected to resume Thursday.