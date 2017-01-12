GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 4-year-old Georgia girl’s love of books has taken her all the way to the Library of Congress.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden allowed Daliyah Marie Arana to serve as “Librarian for the Day” on Wednesday at the Washington institution.
The Times of Gainesville, Georgia, reports (http://bit.ly/2jJ84Yd ) that Daliyah, of Gainesville, recently completed reading 1,000 books.
Library of Congress spokeswoman Gayle Osterberg said Daliyah’s parents had written to Hayden about the achievement, and Hayden found it inspiring.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
Osterberg said Hayden plans to establish a Librarian for the Day program on a regular basis for students 16 and younger. She said Hayden’s goals are to cultivate young scholars and make the library and its resources more accessible to Americans of all ages.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.