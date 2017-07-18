TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Four teenagers have been wounded in a shooting in New Jersey’s capital city.
Trenton police say two 16-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were shot late Tuesday night.
Police say the 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and head and is hospitalized in critical condition. They say one 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm, the other 16-year-old boy was hit in the thigh and the 16-year-old girl struck in the shoulder and back. Their conditions have not been released.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.
No arrests have been made.