CAMPBELLTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say four teenage boys died and a teenage girl was injured when their SUV collided with a tractor-trailer.
Fulton County police say the big rig’s driver suffered minor injuries in the wreck Monday afternoon in the southern part of the county.
News media report that one boy was thrown from the Lincoln Navigator and three had to be extricated.
Police tell WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2pXw3Tk ) the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken from a back seat.
Fulton County schools spokeswoman Susan Hale told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2oZ9C1K ) that most of the students attended Langston Hughes High School, and one was either a current or a former student there.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the accident.
