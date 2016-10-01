CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Four teenage boys are facing weapons charges after two handguns and a stun gun were allegedly brought to Cranston High School West.
Police say the unnamed teens exchanged one of the handguns for a jacket. At least three of them went into a wooded area near the school and fired one of the weapons before returning to an athletic event on campus Monday.
Police say a fourth student brought a handgun but kept it in his locker. All weapons were seized Tuesday.
The students range from 14 to 16 years old. They will be arraigned in state Family Court.
Most Read Stories
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
- Washington shows the nation it has arrived with rout of No. 7 Stanford | Matt Calkins
- Crew rescues 4 after Kenmore Air crash off Lopez Island
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin says he's gotten death threats for social activism efforts WATCH
- Stanford at Washington: Live updates as No. 10 Huskies host No. 7 Cardinal in Pac-12 showdown
Each faces a different set of charges, including possession of a firearm on school grounds; transfer or delivery of firearms to minors; and firing a gun in a compact area.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.