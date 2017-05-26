KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Four county workers in Ohio are being suspended for the early release of a domestic violence suspect who later killed three people, including a small town police chief.
The suspensions announced Friday come after a review of how 43-year-old Thomas Hartless got out of jail in April.
A month later, on May 12, he fatally shot the police chief in Kirkersville near Columbus and his ex-girlfriend and her co-worker at a nursing home before killing himself.
The Licking County Municipal Court says two probation department employees have been suspended three weeks without pay while two others got two-week suspensions.
The court says one of the employees failed to completely review the court files involving Hartless and made an unsupported recommendation for his early release.
