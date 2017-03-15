NEW DELHI (AP) — Four suspected militants from a banned Islamist group were killed during a police raid on a building in southeastern Bangladesh, police said Thursday.

Senior police official Shafiqul Islam said Thursday that they had completed an overnight operation after cordoning off the building where the suspects used to stay in Sitakunda in Chittagong district.

He said one suspect possibly belonging to Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh was killed by police fire and three others died when they exploded bombs or grenades inside an apartment during the raid. Their details were not immediately clear.

Islam said two security officials were injured in the following gunfight.

Bomb experts were examining the building as the official said there were bombs and grenades inside the apartment, which was rented by the suspects. Twenty other tenants were rescued from the building after officials had cordoned off the two-story building on Wednesday afternoon.

Bangladesh has experienced a surge in attacks by suspected militants in recent years with atheist bloggers and writers, foreigners, members of minority groups being the target. In the July attack, 20 hostages, including 17 foreigners, were killed in a restaurant in the nation’s capital, Dhaka.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack but the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected that, saying it was Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, not the Islamic State group, behind it. The government says the Islamic State group has no existence in the Muslim-majority country.