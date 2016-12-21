ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Four people convicted of charges stemming from the kidnapping and torture of two New York college students have been sentenced to prison.
The two men and two women were convicted last month of kidnapping two male University of Rochester students in December 2015.
Prosecutors say the victims, who were abused during a 40-hour ordeal, were mistakenly targeted for retribution for a drug-related robbery.
Lydell Strickland was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life. David Alcaraz-Ubiles was sentenced to 15 years to run consecutively with a 15-year sentence he’s serving for another crime.
Inalia Rolldan and Ruth Lora were sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.
Five others charged in the case have taken plea deals.
