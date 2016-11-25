FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska say four people, including a child, have been found dead in a Fairbanks hotel room.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (https://is.gd/wmL2dS) cites police as saying the deaths appeared to have been caused by gunshots.
No further details were released.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Most Read Stories
- Live Apple Cup postgame updates: Washington 45, Washington State 17 | #6 Huskies dominate #23 Cougars, win Pac-12 North championship
- One of the oldest, biggest pines in the Pacific Northwest is dead
- Mariners acquire shortstop Jean Segura and two other players from Diamondbacks for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte
- Nooksack tribe boots out 300 members, faces showdown with feds WATCH
- ‘Hawk House’ goes dark: Seahawks-themed Christmas light show too much for quiet Kirkland neighborhood VIEW
Police say arriving officers found a man crying as he sat in a second-floor hallway.
According to police, the man directed officers to a nearby room, where they found the bodies.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.