BOSTON (AP) — The governors of four New England states, including two Republicans, are joining a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The move comes a day after Republican President Donald Trump announced he is withdrawing the United States from the agreement, a pact involving nearly 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday he’s decided to partner with other states to combat climate change.

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is also joining the alliance, which includes California, New York and Washington. Scott called Vermont a leader in environmental policy and natural resource management.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, both Democrats, are also joining the alliance.