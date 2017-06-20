LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles’ police chief says four more teenage police cadets have been arrested in a widening probe launched after three police cruisers, stun guns and radios were stolen from a police station.

Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday that a total of seven arrests have been made. Three teens were arrested last week after leading officers on chases in two of the stolen vehicles.

Beck says police have also learned that the cadets impersonated officers and pulled over “several” drivers. He says there’s no evidence the teens issued summonses, handcuffed the drivers or used any force.