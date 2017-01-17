DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gambia’s longtime leader Yahya Jammeh has lost four more of his ministers after they resigned and reportedly fled to neighboring Senegal, a political official confirmed Tuesday.

The move comes two days before Adama Barrow, the man who ousted Jammeh in the December election, vows to take power despite Jammeh’s refusal to leave.

Gambia’s foreign affairs minister, along with the ministers of finance, trade and environment, all have left the Jammeh administration, the political official in Banjul said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. The country’s information minister earlier went into exile in Senegal.

Barrow is vowing to go ahead with his inauguration even as Jammeh says the country must wait for Gambia’s supreme court to decide on the ruling party’s challenge to the election results, a delay that could take months. On Monday, Gambia’s chief justice recused himself and said he could not rule on Jammeh’s request for an injunction blocking Barrow’s inauguration.

Jammeh has ruled Gambia for more than 22 years. He initially went on state television to concede his election defeat, only to make a dramatic about-face a week later.

West Africa’s regional bloc has a standby force for possible military intervention if Jammeh doesn’t step down when his mandate ends this week.

The regional bloc, ECOWAS, has urged Barrow to stay in Dakar, Senegal until Thursday’s inauguration for his safety. He was unable to leave Senegal on Monday to attend the funeral for his 7-year-old son, who was fatally mauled by a dog a day earlier.

